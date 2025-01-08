A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Virginia Democrats celebrate after crucial special election wins

Does this signal good things for Democrats in future elections?

DOJ to release half of Jack Smith’s report on Trump

Blame Merrick Garland that you’ll likely get to read only half of the report.

Biden unsure if he could've served as president for 4 more years

Despite that self-awareness, he still believes he could’ve beaten Trump. 😬

RFK Jr. faces fresh scrutiny over alleged ties to deadly measles outbreak

At least he hasn’t been nominated to lead *checks notes* the Department of Health and Human Services?

Trump and Musk play politics with deadly California fires

Truly, the worst people.

Is alleged super creep Matt Gaetz plotting his political comeback?

What’s he want to be, governor of Little Saint James?

Republican takes her transphobic road show to Democrat’s home turf

No more important issues to solve, apparently.

GOP immigration bill passes the House—with bipartisan support

Is this what reaching across the aisle looks like?

Cartoon: Capital offense

How will you celebrate Jan. 6 Martyrs Day?

Swing state's top court lets Republican election loser try, try again

🚨Republicans are trying to steal a seat.🚨

Trump wants to rebrand the Gulf of Mexico

Dude’s just riffing at this point.

Now hiring: DOGE dorks offer truly unbelievable perks to join their team

Eighty hours a week. Yes, 80.

Biden makes progress on tackling medical debt. But will Trump undo it?

This one should be nonpartisan, and yet …

Not today, brother: Trump-loving Hulk Hogan booed at WWE event

So much for Trumpmania.

