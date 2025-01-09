Watchdog group Accountable.US filed a complaint against Robert F. Kennedy Jr. alleging that he committed felony voter fraud in the 2024 general election.

The complaint points out that the Democrat-turned-independent-turned-Trump supporter voted (by mail) in Westchester, New York, even though a judge previously threw out his attempts to get on the state’s ballot for using a “sham address”—the same one he used on his voter registration.

In its complaint, the group highlights the court’s opinion that “petitioners have demonstrated by clear and convincing evidence that the Katonah address listed in the nominating petition was not Kennedy's residence under the Election Law.”

In fact, Kennedy admitted under oath that in the 15 months he owned the property in Katonah, New York, he only spent one night there. That is one night out of an estimated 450 nights he could have slept at what he was calling his permanent home.

“Not actually living in New York in the eyes of the law allegedly did not stop RFK Jr. from casting his election ballot there illegally,” Accountable.US executive director, Tony Carrk said in a statement. “Senators should press Kennedy on whether he intends to play by his own rules and thumb his nose at the law as HHS Secretary, like President-elect Trump is wont to do.”

Whether Kennedy violated federal election laws will likely be just one of the many questions Senators will ask the brain worm host, during his Department of Health and Human Services director nomination hearings.

Oh, and maybe they can ask him about cutting off a whale’s head. Yes, you read that right.