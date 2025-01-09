Right-wing media have responded to the wildfires ravaging California by blaming diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

For years, conservatives have attacked programs designed to address historic and institutional bigotry with the evidence-free argument that DEI undermines effective business and government responses. In the latest round of their blame game, conservative media has used DEI as a scapegoat for the fires, rather than finally acknowledging climate change.

Newsmax TV host Rob Finnerty declared that the chaos in California is “death by DEI” and that climate change is not to blame.

“These are not once-in-a-generation wildfires. This is not climate change. This is death by DEI once again,” he said.

Finnerty went on to complain about Kristin Crowley, the fire chief for Los Angeles, for being LGBTQ+.

“The first LGBTQ fire chief, something we can all hope to have in our own towns one day. The mayor even had her marching in the LA Pride parade in front of the fire engines. OK. Never mind that she's incompetent,” he said.

In the opening segment to her Wednesday night program, Fox News host Laura Ingraham lamented that “DEI, illegal immigrants” and climate issues are a priority for California but that when people need water to fight fires, “they’re out of luck.”

Also on Fox News, network contributor Leo Terrell told host Sean Hannity, “To have DEI, to have social justice in the fire department, this is ridiculous.”

Similarly, CNN conservative pundit Scott Jennings said on the network’s “CNN NewsNight” program, “We have DEI, we have budget cuts, and yet I’m wondering now if your house was burning down, how much do you care what color the firefighters are?”

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas said, "It was my ancestors that built the White House. If we have been good enough to build this country, we are good enough to serve in other ways. Stop trying to act as if only white men are the ones that are capable because you're sitting with 3 very capable black women."

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas appeared on the same panel as Jennings and pushed back against his argument.

The Eaton Fire engulfs a property in Altadena, California.

“What diversity, equity, and inclusion has always been about is saying, ‘You know what, open this up. Don’t just look at the White men. Open it up and recognize that other people can be qualified,’” she said. “So, listen, if we have been good enough to build this country, we are good enough to serve and die overseas, we are good enough to serve in other ways.”

Diversity programs have been used as a way to improve public services, like fire and police departments.

The Palisades Fire burns a residence in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.

“We have to diversify, because it actually improves our organization. It helps us address the needs of the public better,” Los Angeles County Fire Department Assistant Chief Derek Alkonis told the Harvard Business Review in 2018.

Making public service departments better reflect their communities, like having Spanish speakers in areas with significant Latino populations, allows for better communication—improving public safety.

With at least five people killed and thousands of buildings destroyed—including homes and businesses—the California wildfires are shaping up to potentially become the most destructive and costly fires in history.

But like Donald Trump, who has launched attacks against Democratic California leaders, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, right-wing media has prioritized bigotry and politics over the lives of tens of thousands Americans.

