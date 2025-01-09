A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Zuckerberg's Meta is already becoming a haven for hate speech

So much for a safe space.

Republicans are also confused by Trump's obsession with Greenland

It seems for once our country is united … by confusion.

Mexican president trolls Trump over call to rename the Gulf of Mexico

“Why don’t we call it Mexican America? It sounds pretty, no?”

New book accuses Fox News of giving Trump town hall questions in advance

If only this was surprising.

Cartoon: Prison break

Break on through to the other side.

Ted Cruz made a Cotton Bowl bet with JD Vance—and Texas fans are pissed

Will the “Cruz Curse” strike again?

California wildfires are the first test for a new GOP-led Congress

Because scorn and blame won’t help those in need.

Another 'perfect' call: Trump rings up Alito amid impending court battle

Rules just don’t seem to apply to this Supreme Court justice.

Trump nominee RFK Jr. accused of voter fraud

The brain worms made him do it!

Elon Musk admits what we all knew: DOGE can't cut $2 trillion

The backtracking begins.

Delusional right-wing media blames California fires on DEI

This is up there with Jewish space lasers.

Google joins tech giants throwing money at Trump's inauguration

The Trump butt kissing continues.

