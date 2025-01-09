Internet bully Donald Trump, who will also soon become president, has made it clear that he wants Canada to become the “51st state.” And while Trump throws around memes and casually suggests taking countries by force—all before taking office—government officials to the north and the south of the U.S. are snapping back.

Elizabeth May, the leader of Canada’s Green Party, gave blue states an offer they’d likely salivate over in place of Trump taking Canada—an offer that includes universal health care and stricter gun laws.

“We got a deal for you. You think we want to be the 51st state? Nah,” May said Wednesday during a press conference. “But maybe California would like to be the 11th province. How about it? California, Oregon, Washington?”

Painting a picture of what could be, May reminded everyone that Canada has universal free health care.

“No more one-year-olds who suddenly fall off the Medicaid list and their parents are in the news because they’re trying to do a GoFundMe to get their daughter to a doctor,” she said. “And guess what? Those gun laws that your Congress is too afraid to pass because of the National Gun lobby? We already got our strict gun laws. That’s why we have the safest streets around the world.”

May also brought up Canada’s right to abortion, which has been banned or severely restricted by 19 states since a conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Shooting a message to the states’ governors, May asked, “Want to put a referendum to your citizens?”

“Donald, think about it,” she added. “You could get rid of all these states that always vote Democrat.” And for good measure, May said Canada would even “take Bernie Sanders off [Trump’s] hands.”

While May’s Green Party has only two seats out of 338 in Canada’s Parliament, other members have also openly opposed Trump’s statements.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made a similar suggestion of buying Minnesota and Alaska from the U.S. following Trump’s unhinged proposal. Ford later said his remarks were made in jest.

Trump’s antagonism against one of our closest allies has been brewing for a while. The felon-elect tossed around threats of a 25% tariff against Canada, and even referred to former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the “Governor” of “the Great State of Canada.”

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum

Across America’s southern border, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum had a nice laugh over Trump’s grand idea to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America.”

Standing in front of a map from 1607 that labeled the U.S. as “Mexican America,” Sheinbaum sarcastically brought up Trump’s idea, quipping, “Why don’t we call it Mexican America? It sounds pretty, no?”

Sheinbaum, as well as anyone with access to the internet or a history book, can quickly be made aware that the Gulf of Mexico was named nearly 170 years before the U.S. was founded.

In the spirit of upsetting other surrounding countries and territories, Trump has also made a bid for the Panama Canal and Greenland. Citing “national security” as a reason for why he’s eyeing Greenland, Trump could also be eyeing these two for the purpose of trade routes.

And Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has virtually untouched resources used to produce electronics, not to mention billions of gallons of oil laying dormant.

With that in mind, Trump has made it clear that taking these lands by military force isn’t off the table, either.

