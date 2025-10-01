The private sector lost a whopping 32,000 jobs in September, the payroll company ADP said on Wednesday, as President Donald Trump's idiotic tariffs have cut into business' profit margins and led to layoffs all across the country.

"Despite the strong economic growth we saw in the second quarter, this month's release further validates what we've been seeing in the labor market, that U.S. employers have been cautious with hiring," ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson said in a news release.

The decline in jobs was a shock. Economists expected the ADP report to show a net increase of 52,000 jobs.

ADP also revised the August jobs number down, saying that the private sector lost 3,000 jobs that month. Ultimately, that means the private sector has lost jobs in three out of the last four months, per ADP estimates.

What's more, since the start of April, when Trump first announced his moronic "Liberation Day" tariffs, the private sector has added only 135,000 jobs on net, per ADP's reports—a paltry number that is not nearly enough to keep up with the needs of the American labor market.

x Datawrapper Content

Not even Fox News could spin the data. Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo described the ADP release as "worse than expected."

With the federal government shut down because Republicans want to take health insurance away from lower-income Americans and make costs rise for everyone else, the ADP report could be the only job numbers we get this month.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is supposed to release its monthly nonfarm payroll report on Friday, but the Trump administration said that report could be delayed if the government remains shuttered.

BLS reports over the last few months have been similarly disappointing, showing job growth over the past few months to be virtually flat.

How convenient for Trump, who declares numbers he doesn't like to be fake—and even fired the head of the BLS because the jobs reports made him look bad.

Even worse is that Trump and Russell Vought, who heads up the Office of Management and Budget, are expected to use the government shutdown as an excuse to fire even more federal employees—which will further add to the number of job-seekers vying for fewer job openings.

“AWFUL JOBS REPORT: US lost 32,000 jobs in Sept as Trump’s tariffs and mass deportations to take their toll,” Florida Democratic Rep. Darren Soto wrote in a post on X. “And now he’d rather shut down the govt than stop a HUGE healthcare hike to Obamacare for 24.3 million Americans.”