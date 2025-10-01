House Speaker Mike Johnson appeared on ABC News Wednesday, during which George Stephanopoulos asked him about President Donald Trump’s recent fascistic remarks to military leaders.

“I don't serve in the Pentagon. I run the House of Representatives,” Johnson replied, before attempting to pivot to Republican spin on their government shutdown.

Stephanopoulos then interrupted Johnson, pressing him to answer the question.

“Hold on a second,” he said. “As speaker of the House, do you believe it's appropriate to use American cities as ‘training grounds’ for the U.S. military—calling those people in the American cities the ‘enemy within’?”

“I'm not going to comment on your characterization of what the president said,” Johnson responded.

“Those are quotes,” Stephanopoulos pointed out. “They’re not a characterization.”

“Well, you can take his quotes out of context, which you often do, and I don't think that's fair to the president,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s refusal to acknowledge Trump’s alarming rhetoric underscores his willingness to defend authoritarianism rather than his constituents.