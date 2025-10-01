President Donald Trump and his lackeys are in an all-out push to blame Democrats for the government shutdown. It’s laughable—they control the White House, the Senate, the House, and for good measure, the Supreme Court. Democrats have no power.

But, Republicans will counter, Democrats in the Senate are filibustering! No funding extension can happen without at least some Democratic support, right?

Well, sure? There currently is a filibuster. But that’s not a hard rule.

“Which is worse?” by Clay Bennett

Democrats killed it for lower-level judges and executive branch confirmations. Republicans ditched the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees.

Both parties have limited the power of the filibuster when it suited them. There is nothing preventing Republicans from eliminating the filibuster on a simple majority up-or-down vote.

Even this year, Republicans have weakened the filibuster, changing the rules ad hoc to ram through their unpopular agenda.

So nothing is stopping them from doing it now. They have the votes, and they could immediately reopen the government without Democratic support if they really wanted to.

So why aren’t they doing it? Because they want Americans to suffer, and they’re hoping they can pin the pain on Democrats. It’s that simple.