Vice President JD Vance appeared on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday morning. When asked about Trump’s so-called “negotiation” with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in the Oval Office, the crew shared a hearty laugh at the expense of the American people subject to the GOP’s government shutdown.

“We wanted to ask you about any insight into that meeting, because the last shutdown, Mr. Vice President, was 35 days. Americans can't go hear the pictures,” host Ainsley Earhardt said, referencing an image of the meeting Trump had posted showing prominently featured Trump 2028 merchandise. “Americans cannot go that long without getting a paycheck or being furloughed.”

“And the hats,” co-host Brian Kilmeade chimed in.

“Trump, Trump trolling them with ‘28 hats,” co-host Lawrence Jones said.

“Yeah. Thank you, Lawrence. That's the most important part there,” Vance laughed. “Also the Trump 2028 hats, which I think made the majority or the minority leader in both the House and the Senate very uncomfortable.”