On Wednesday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries clearly and powerfully laid out exactly why Republicans are responsible for the government shutdown.

“House Democrats have consistently made clear that we will sit down with anyone at any time and any place to enter into a bipartisan agreement that makes life better for the American people,” Jeffries said during a press conference held by House Democrats. “We will not support a partisan Republican spending bill that continues to gut the health care of everyday Americans. Health care is not a partisan issue. It's not a partisan issue. It's an American issue.”

Expanded health care subsidies are set to expire at the end of the year. If they aren’t renewed, many Americans will lose access to affordable health insurance purchased through the Affordable Care Act marketplace. Democrats want to extend those subsidies, and Republicans don’t want to.

“When you strip away health care from everyday Americans, that impacts Democrats, independents, and Republicans alike,” Jeffries continued. “When you strip away health care from the American people, as Republicans have done and want to continue to do, you're impacting people in rural America and urban America, in the heartland of America, from coast to coast, and all points in between. This is not a partisan issue. Defending access to health care that's affordable, standing up for hospitals and nursing homes, and community-based health clinics—that's not partisan. That's as American as baseball, motherhood, and apple pie.”

Earlier this year,

The Democratic Party is fighting for millions of Americans already struggling under the Trump administration’s chaotic stewardship. It’s critical that Jeffries and other leaders stay focused on delivering what the American people need, despite Trump’s threats and continued obstruction.