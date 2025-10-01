Those looking to escape from the headlines and get back into nature this week might be met with a harsh reminder of the GOP-led government shutdown. National Park Services will have limited services as Democrats and Republicans hash out government spending.

According to the Department of Interior, certain parks won’t staff the workers needed to clean or stock bathrooms while guest services will also close their doors. But for those heading into areas with unreliable weather or road conditions, they might be going in blind now that websites won’t be updated with the necessary safety information.

“Park staff will post signs notifying visitors that only basic or no visitor services, maintenance, or other management activities will be conducted, and emergency services will be limited,” the contingency plan reads.

The government shutdown in 2018 saw national parks dealing with vandalism, overflowing garbage, and human feces. There were also concerns of permanent damage to natural resources and cultural artifacts.

While shutdowns are temporary, there is a looming darkness over this particular clash of politicians. Federal employees aren’t just biding their time until they can get back to work—President Donald Trump intends to use this opportunity to make more cuts.

"Unfortunately, because the Democrats shut down the government, the president has directed his Cabinet and the Office of Management and Budget is working with agencies across the board to identify where cuts can be made and we believe that layoffs are imminent," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said to reporters on Wednesday.

It’s unclear just exactly where the Trump administration plans to make cuts, but NPS itself has already seen its fair share of terminations since the president took office. Approximately 24% of the NPS permanent workforce has been cut since Trump, and the former Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk, started slashing their way through federal jobs.

“The National Park Service is reeling from historic staffing losses. Nearly a quarter of its permanent staff are gone, and the rest are being stretched to the brink just trying to keep parks open, safe, and protected," Theresa Pierno, president and CEO of the National Parks Conservation Association, said in July.

Meanwhile, workers have told other outlets, prior to the shutdown, that they are just in “survival mode” to keep parks open and safe for visitors.