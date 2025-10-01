A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Is there nothing Mike Johnson won’t do to protect Trump?

All this just to avoid a floor vote on the Epstein files.

GOP shuts down government because they want Americans to suffer

As they continue to lie about Democrats’ objectives, Republicans are doing real damage.

Even as Trump hurts them, MAGA voters can’t quit the cult

And it makes no damn sense.

Cartoon: Beardos and fatsos

If only it was so easy.

Trump's economy is in free fall

Despite Trump firing the bearers of bad news, the bad news just keeps coming.

Not 'fair' to quote Trump, says House speaker

After all, no one really listens to what Trump actually says, right?

Disgraced Republican plots comeback—in another state

Florida politics just got a whole lot messier.

New York City faces new illegal attack from Trump's goons

And it all seems to center around their weird fear of transit.

