Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York posted a video on Bluesky Wednesday as she stepped in to save the day for a group of schoolchildren who traveled all the way from the Bronx to tour the Capitol—only to find out that the government has been shut down by the GOP.

“Hi, guys,” Ocasio-Cortez says while walking through the Capitol. “So the government is shut down, which means that Capitol tours are closed. But we had a bus of kids from the Bronx and schools that came all the way down here for a tour. Obviously, no one knows the government shut down, so I'm giving them a tour today. Say, 'hi,’ everybody! So I'm on capitol tour duty."

"I just woke up this morning and got out of bed,” she told NBC News during a tour. “And this is what we're doing today.”