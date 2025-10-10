As hurricane season continues, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is focused on what really matters most: illegally interrogating federal employees to hunt down anyone who’s criticized the Trump administration’s actions.

In August, 192 FEMA employees signed an open letter addressing the deep cuts to the agency’s budget, the drastic reduction in disaster personnel, and the Trump administration’s censorship of climate science. Of those signatories, 154 remained anonymous because, honestly, wouldn’t you?

Those who publicly signed were immediately placed on leave, which is a violation of the Whistleblower Protection Act, and it’s not even close. The WPA protects federal employees who disclose information about law violations, abuses of authority, waste of funds, and threats to public health and safety. The government can’t legally take any adverse personnel actions, including suspension—but it did anyway.

Now, it’s compounding its violations by trying to track down the anonymous signers.

Paul Ingrassia, who Trump tapped as head of the Office of Special Counsel

FEMA’s Office of Professional Responsibility, which investigates employee misconduct, has been forcing staffers to disclose the names of anyone who signed the letter anonymously or distributed it. Employees were not allowed to bring counsel or union representation, they were told that they couldn’t tell anyone about the investigation, and they were forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement—which isn’t really a thing in the government, or at least it wasn’t until Trump came along.

FEMA’s antics come on the heels of attacks on EPA employees who signed a similar letter. Firings are still ongoing, which the administration has justified by saying it has a “zero-tolerance policy for career officials using their agency position and title to unlawfully undermine, sabotage, and undercut the will of the American public.”

FEMA and EPA employees have filed complaints with the Office of Special Counsel, which has jurisdiction over violations of whistleblower laws. However, you may recall that Trump tapped Paul Ingrassia to run that office after illegally removing Hampton Dellinger, who had actual relevant experience.

Ingrassia is 28 years old, and his legal experience is limited to having represented accused rapist and human trafficker Andrew Tate. Naming him to head the office that provides a core protection for federal workers highlights exactly how much Trump does not care about federal workers.

Indeed, the administration cares so little about the office that it couldn’t even be bothered to follow through with Ingrassia. While it hasn’t withdrawn Ingrassia’s name, it postponed a July Senate panel hearing to consider his nomination and hasn’t put another one on the books.

At least federal employees can talk to Jamieson Greer, who is acting special counsel—and Trump’ trade representative, so he no doubt has lots of free time. Greer also ran the Office of Government Ethics for a while, because why not.

But don’t worry, Greer is no longer the acting director of OGE, so at least that’s off his plate. He was replaced by Eric Ueland, who also does double duty as deputy director for management at the Office of Management and Budget. Greer can use that extra time to brush up on everything he’s in charge of, since he has no experience whatsoever.

But, hey, if those FEMA employees get hunted down and fired, maybe Greer can tell them all about how great tariffs are. That’ll surely soften the blow.