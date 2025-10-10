During House Speaker Mike Johnson’s daily GOP shutdown press conference Friday, the strain was clearly showing. When asked about the possibility of passing legislation to secure pay for troops and federal workers, Johnson got snappy.

"We did that. We passed the bill. We have voted eight times,” he said. “Republicans have voted eight times to pay the troops, to pay the civilian workforce, to pay TSA agents, border patrol, air traffic controllers, and all the rest. We've done it. The Democrats have voted ‘no’ every time.”

He then demanded Democrats to “open the government,” even though Republicans have control in both chambers of Congress and the presidency.

“We've already done it,” Johnson doubled down. “We did it in the House three weeks ago. The ball's in the court of Senate Democrats right now. That's it."