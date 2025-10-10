During a press conference Friday, Senate Majority Leader John Thune was asked why Republicans—who control both the House and Senate—won’t simply use the so-called nuclear option to end the filibuster and resolve their own government shutdown.

“Supermajority requirement is something that makes the Senate the Senate,” he said. “I think this last election was largely about, because if the Democrats had won the majority, they probably would have tried to nuke the filibuster. And then you'd have four new United States senators from Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. You'd have a packed Supreme Court, you'd have abortion on demand, a whole bunch of things that were on that laundry list.”

Despite his party controlling all three branches of the government, Thune went on to blame Democrats, who remain united in opposing Trump and the GOP’s efforts to gut health care.

Meanwhile, the GOP continues to blunder, trying to lie their way out of yet another crisis of their own making.