A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Why is Trump getting his 'annual' physical 6 months early?

Surely, it’s nothing a little makeup can’t fix.

Democrats are winning the shutdown fight

Let’s hope the momentum continues into the midterms. 🤞

Republicans cheer Trump's despicable prosecution of another enemy

“This is what tyranny looks like.”

GOP butthurt that Dear Leader didn't win the Nobel Peace Prize

Bombing boats, kidnapping immigrants, creating the “Department of War”—how’d he not win this?!

Trump's secret police get even more secret

It’s almost like they have something to hide.

When it rains, it pours: Trump team's latest push to punish whistleblowers

As if FEMA has nothing more pressing to worry about …

New CBS News chief's first move? Waste everyone's time.

Stay tuned for her “fork in the road” email.

Cartoon: Order in the ... nowhere

Trump’s Supreme Court strikes again.

Zohran Mamdani slams Trump’s ‘agenda of punishment and cruelty’

The New York mayoral candidate is fed up with billionaires running the show.

Mike Johnson is at the end of his rope with his own party’s shutdown

Can you imagine how the furloughed workers must feel?

Click here to see more cartoons.