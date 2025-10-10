Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appeared on Fox News Friday, where he was asked about his recent threats to withhold funds from cities that display positive LGBTQ+ or Black Lives Matter messaging on public streets.

“Listen, this was a mandate that came down from the United States secretary of Transportation, threatening funds to any state that doesn't enforce this. And so, of course, we're going to enforce it,” Abbott said.

He went on to make the bogus claim that they’re removing Pride flags from crosswalks as a safety measure.

“Listen, we need people to see what the traffic signs are, know what to do at a crosswalk, as opposed to diverting their eyes to something else. But it's more than that,” Abbott said. “Again, this is something that the federal secretary of Transportation is saying, ‘These are the requirements. If you're going to be receiving federal funds, you have to do this.’”

Rather than addressing real infrastructure issues, Abbott—true to his long history of bigotry—is focused on banning rainbows.