The GOP’s government shutdown made its way through its second week, and instead of working on a budget that might give Americans some confidence, Republicans in Congress decided to take a vacation—all while blaming everyone else for their ongoing crisis.

And it’s all on video!

AOC hits Stephen Miller right where it hurts, and he can't take it

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York laughed off top Trump henchman Stephen Miller after he whined about her on Fox News.

Watch House speaker fumble question on Epstein cover-up

House Speaker Mike Johnson was asked if his delay in swearing in elected Democrat Adelita Grijalva, who won a special election in Arizona's 7th District more than two weeks ago, was related to concerns over a forced vote on releasing the Epstein files.

He didn’t rise to the moment.

‘We took the freedom of speech away’: Trump lets the truth slip

President Donald Trump detailed his desire to punish people for burning American flags, something that the Supreme Court has protected as free speech for more than 35 years.

Press secretary’s spin on Trump’s Portland invasion spins out

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt got bent out of shape during a press briefing, accusing the “liberal media” of failing to provide adequate coverage supporting Trump’s recent invasion of Portland.

Stephen Miller makes up more bullsh-t

Miller defended his claims that a judge’s ruling against the Trump administration’s attempted invasion of Portland amounted to a "legal insurrection."

Pelosi says Democrats won’t abandon health care—despite GOP’s demands

Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California appeared on CNN to discuss the GOP’s government shutdown, and she fired back when host Dana Bash tried to frame Republicans’ calorie-free continuing resolution as a "clean" bill.

Trump acts suspicious as hell when asked about Ghislaine Maxwell

Trump got weird during a press conference earlier this week, when he was asked whether he would consider pardoning convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell—whose appeal was rejected by the Supreme Court.

House Republican says she'll hold a town hall 'when hell freezes over'

One of the most vulnerable House Republicans up for reelection in 2026 told her colleagues that she will host a town hall meeting "when hell freezes over.”

Even Republicans admit Johnson is doing everything to hide Epstein files

It's been more than two weeks since Grijalva won her special election in Arizona, defeating her Republican opponent in a landslide. But Johnson still hasn't sworn her into the seat, which became vacant in March when her father died of complications from cancer.

RFK Jr. again shows he knows dick all about autism

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. came up with a new and novel way to blame parents for autism, this time linking circumcision with the neurodevelopmental disorder. Yes, really.

For more video content, check out Daily Kos on YouTube.