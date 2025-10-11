Zach Bryan has been under fire by the Trump administration and other Republicans after releasing a teaser track painting a heartbreaking image of the impacts of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s actions.

“And ICE is gonna come bust down your door / Try to build a house no one builds no more / Well I got a telephone / Kids are all scared and all alone,” the song goes.

Somewhere between referring to cops as “cocky motherfuckers” and saying that the growing aggression was leading to the “fading of the red, white, and blue,” it became clear where the veteran stands on deportations.

Country group The Chicks, formerly known as The Dixie Chicks

To the right, Bryan’s lyrics stand in opposition to what the genre and its fan base supposedly believe. And on one hand, they’re right.

For quite some time, country music has been claimed by conservatives. Across the airwaves are songs denouncing protesters who—according to Jason Aldean—wouldn’t make it in a small town. And as far as this sentiment goes, it has been good for country music for decades.

But this hasn’t always been the case.

Conservatism and political activism didn’t really impact the country music world until the civil rights era, and even more so once Richard Nixon became president.

Nixon received a personalized compilation album from the Country Music Association. Titled “Thank You, Mr. President,” the album highlighted country music’s alignment with the Republican Party.

But as music executives pushed popular artists aligned with conservative values, plenty of voices stood out in opposition. Outlaw country didn’t just get its name from artists like Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash opposing the manicured Nashville sound, but rather from their opposition to prison and law enforcement.

But country music took a sharp turn to the right after 9/11. Artists like Toby Keith adopted a patriotic tone cheering on what would become the invasion of Iraq. Still, artists like The Chicks—formerly known as The Dixie Chicks—stood firmly in opposition to George W. Bush’s war.

This led to radio stations pulling their music from the airwaves. And Keith, for his part, showed off a doctored photo of The Chicks’ Natalie Maines alongside Saddam Hussein as he performed on stage. The country music industry also turned their backs on The Chicks, choosing to align itself more strongly with the right.

And today, we’re seeing a similar response to Bryan’s track.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem

“Zach Bryan has every right to record a song bashing law enforcement, and fans have every right to keep supporting his career, or not,” country singer John Rich wrote on X.

And, of course, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had to share her thoughts, calling the song “disrespectful” and saying that she’s “very happy that I never once gave [Bryan] a single penny.”

In response to the backlash, Bryan said that there’s more nuance to the song when you listen to it in its entirety.

“This shows you how divisive a narrative can be when shoved down our throats through social media,” he wrote on Instagram. “This song is about how much I love this country and everyone in it more than anything. When you hear the rest of the song, you will understand the full context that hits on both sides of the aisle. Everyone using this now as a weapon is only proving how devastatingly divided we all are. We need to find our way back.”

Throughout his career, Bryan has teetered between left-wing and right-wing positions, but he has maintained an ambivalence about the divided political parties.

“Left wing or right wing we’re all one bird and American,” he added. “To be clear I’m on neither of these radical sides.”

Ultimately, Republicans’ argument that Bryan’s new track alienates listeners is ignoring country music’s extensive anti-establishment history. They just need to put their ears to the ground—or open a history book—to hear it.