On issues like abortion and gender-affirming care, women 28 and younger skew substantially more left than the national average.

By Terri Rupar for The 19th

In our annual 19th News/SurveyMonkey poll, we can look at results by generation and gender. One dynamic jumps out over and over: Gen Z women are the most liberal group in the country.

Not so Gen Z men. Their opinions tend to be much more in line with the national average. For example, 26 percent of Gen Z women approve of the job President Donald Trump is doing, compared with 47 percent of Gen Z men. The national average is 43 percent approval.

Related | Uh-oh! Trump has lost his rizz among the youth who voted for him

The divide between men and women shows up in a lot of issues in this group, roughly Americans age 28 and under. The poll captures adult members of Gen Z; many in this group are still children, and it’s unclear how opinions will shift as they age.

Abortion

A substantial majority — 76 percent — of Gen Z women want abortion to be legal, with 45 percent saying it should be legal in all cases. For Gen Z men, 59 percent want abortion to be legal; 24 percent in all cases, just under the national average.

Gender-affirming care

Seven in 10 Gen Z women want gender-affirming care to be accessible for trans adults, compared with 53 percent of all Americans and 49 percent of Gen Z men. A slim majority of Gen Z women — 51 percent — say the same for trans minors, 14 points higher than the national average and 17 points higher than Gen Z men.

Education

Just 17 percent of Gen Z women approve of Trump’s efforts to dismantle the Education Department, 23 points lower than Gen Z men and 18 points lower than the national average.

Politics

Forty-four percent of both Gen Z men and women said they did not vote in 2024. Seventeen percent of Gen Z women identify as Republicans, compared with 30 percent of Gen Z men; 39 percent of Gen Z women are Democrats, versus 22 percent of Gen Z men.

Related | Kat Abughazaleh’s punk-rock House bid

SurveyMonkey conducted this poll online from September 8 to 15 among a national sample of 20,807 U.S. adults, with a modeled error estimate of plus or minus 1.0 percentage points.