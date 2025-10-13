This is, in fact, the final cartoon that will appear in OUR LONG NATIONAL NIGHTMARE, and I decided to have a little fun with that. The campaign runs another two weeks, but we are getting things ready to go with the printer right now, in hopes of being able to deliver books before the official January deadline (though I am not making any promises about that). So the layout and design part of this project is getting wrapped up, and having just spent months going through 281 cartoons stretching back to April of 2020, I’ll say: it’s good work and I’m proud of it, and I’m excited that it’s going to be collected in this new compilation, even if I have had to do all the heavy lifting myself!

