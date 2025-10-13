Things at the Department of Justice are going terribly, but at least it’s also so beset by leaks that we get details on the regular.

In the latest development, ABC News reported Friday that Interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan’s presentation against New York Attorney General Letitia James to a grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia was a surprise to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Fam, is it bad when the nation’s attorney general is out of the loop on a high-profile prosecution of a sitting state attorney general?

Lindsey Halligan is Donald Trump’s hand-picked interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, the latter of whom is, like Halligan, one of President Donald Trump’s numerous former personal criminal defense lawyers, did expect Halligan to pursue an indictment. However, no one told them that Halligan was presenting the case to the jury until after she’d done so.

Of course, this is what you get with a DOJ that takes its marching orders from Trump Truth Social posts that were meant to be DMs. This is an absurd and untenable situation, yet everyone must pretend it is a normal course of action and a normal Department of Justice.

Though no one saw fit to let Bondi or Blanche know that Halligan was presenting her comically flimsy case to the grand jury, a lower-ranking DOJ official, Mr. Weaponization Working Group himself, Ed Martin, seemed to be in the loop. The U.S. pardon attorney had a meme post up on his personal X account Thursday morning, depicting an eagle flying over the Brooklyn Bridge. Like a complete tool, he reposted his own post Thursday evening after the news broke. Totally cool and professional and ethical.

Just as it seems like deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller might be calling all the shots at the White House, Martin seems to have quite a long leash at the DOJ.

He sent a threatening letter to the attorney for a now-retired FBI agent, William Aldenberg, who won a state court defamation judgment against Alex Jones as part of the lawsuit the Sandy Hook Elementary School parents won against the conspiracy theorist. Martin’s reasoning was a bit thin here, to say the least, unless you buy Jones’ theory that Aldenberg and the Sandy Hook parents were simply puppets of deep state Democrats targeting Jones.

After Jones publicized the letter, Martin had to walk it back the next day, but that doesn’t seem to have resulted in any consequences for Martin.

His antics lurking outside James’ house while this sham investigation was proceeding should have resulted in a bar complaint and an immediate firing. Instead, a high-level DOJ attorney literally stalked the target of an investigation and had the New York Post show up to document it for the ‘gram, and Martin faced zero consequences.

That move, however, may still come back to haunt the DOJ, as there’s no way that James’ attorneys won’t raise it. While the administration has been able to get the Supreme Court on lock for big Trump wins, the high court can’t paper over every hole at the DOJ. When Halligan’s cases inevitably fall apart, the Supreme Court can’t rescue her. Well, not unless they decide to get rid of double jeopardy for people Trump really wants to prosecute.

It’s not just that the DOJ has no moral center any longer, though that is undoubtedly the case. It also seems to have no functional organizational center anymore. Trump favorites can get out over their skis with no consequences, but everyone else faces arbitrary firings or has quit, because who wouldn’t?

Meanwhile, the worst, least experienced, most MAGA types will continue to run the show, filing indictments, breaking ethical rules, issuing threats, secure in the knowledge that there’s nothing at all that can stop them as long as Trump doesn’t want to.

Hey, Pam Bondi! Enjoy the next three years of getting jerked around by your subordinates who know they’re insulated from consequences. It should be great.