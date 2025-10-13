As the U.S. enters Day 13 of the GOP’s government shutdown, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has found someone new to blame: Americans protesting President Donald Trump’s dangerous agenda.

Bessent was asked by Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on Monday whether he thought Democrats were prolonging the shutdown to overlap with upcoming “No Kings” protests against the Trump administration—despite Republicans currently having the votes to end the shutdown.

“If, in fact, [Democrats] are waiting for this No Kings protest—you know, ‘No Kings’ means no paychecks. No paychecks and no government,” Bessent said.

He continued, “I think the dirty secret here for why this has dragged on for so long is the Democratic friends in the mainstream media have been downplaying the shutdown, and this is getting serious. It’s starting to affect the real economy. It’s starting to affect people's lives.”

The truth is, despite controlling all three branches of government, the GOP continues to blame Democratic lawmakers for the shutdown. Instead of working to protect health care subsidies for millions of Americans, GOP leadership has opted to go on vacation.

Stretching reality and deflecting responsibility for the Trump administration’s failures seems to be the treasury secretary’s main job at this point.