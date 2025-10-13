Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stopped by Fox Business on Monday, sounding desperate to pin the blame for the Republicans’ disastrous shutdown on just about everyone. Duffy named Sen. Chuck Schumer, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and unknown organizers of the upcoming No Kings protests set for Oct. 18, as the real chaos facing America.

“It’s really frustrating. I mean, this is part of antifa-paid protesters. It begs the question, who's funding it?” Duffy began. “But, yeah, Democrats want to wait for a big rally of a No Kings protest when the bottom line is who's running the show in the Senate? Chuck Schumer is not running the show. The No Kings protesters or organizers are running the show? Is AOC in a primary against Chuck Schumer, is she running the show?”

Duffy, whose most recent claims to fame include threatening homeless folks and the livelihoods of unpaid air traffic controllers, has once again turned to a familiar GOP tactic in his effort to spin the Trump administration’s chaotic mismanagement by blaming vague, shadowy forces.

As cancellations and flight delays pile up in the wake of the GOP’s failure to fund the government, Duffy seems to be running out of scapegoats. Blaming the previous administration and laid-off federal employees, and DEI has already been used as an excuse.

The finger-pointing grows more desperate every day.