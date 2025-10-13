House Speaker Mike Johnson held his daily GOP shutdown press conference on Monday, where he was asked about repealing the Affordable Care Act and what Republicans plan to do about stabilizing costs for health insurance subsidies.

"And we know that American health care needs dramatic reform,” Johnson said, blaming the ACA for skyrocketing costs. “We have to reverse all of that, and we have plans to do it. The Republican Party is the party that has the plans to fix it. Can we completely repeal and replace Obamacare? Many of us are skeptical about that now because the roots are so deep."

This is not the first time Johnson and other Republicans have claimed the GOP has a strategy to lower health care costs, while failing to provide even the lightest sketch of what that plan might be. He has repeatedly looked into cameras to tell the American people that Republicans care about Americans’ health care. After nearly two decades, their plan to fix it has yet to materialize.

Meanwhile, the GOP refuses to even negotiate on ACA subsidies that Democrats are fighting to preserve. Without them, insurance premiums are expected to soar to unaffordable levels for millions of Americans.