During the Gaza “peace summit” in Egypt on Monday, President Donald Trump pathetically fawned over Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán—one of his favorite authoritarian allies.

“We have Hungary. Oh, Viktor! Where is Viktor? Viktor, Viktor. We love Viktor. ‘Veektor,’ I call him, you know. I put the little accent on it. You are fantastic. I know a lot of people don't agree with me, but I'm the only one that matters,” Trump said.

He then continued to lavish praise on the Hungarian dictator, calling him “fantastic” and boasting about his previous endorsement.

“He’s a great leader. I endorsed him the last election he had, and he won by 28 points. So, you're going to do even better this time,” Trump said. “If you have another election—and you're going to do great, and we appreciate it. And we'll be behind you 100%.”

Trump’s infatuation with authoritarian bullies is nothing new, and his 2024 campaign’s open praise of Orbán—who has systematically dismantled Hungary’s democratic institutions—was only a foreshadowing of Trump’s intentions for his second term in office.

Having successfully sold Orbán’s style of mismanagement and governance to his MAGA base, Trump has been busy applying those anti-democratic tactics at home. Now it’s only a matter of time until MAGA finds out just how bad that can be.