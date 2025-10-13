The money-grabbing apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Two of President Donald Trump’s young heirs are trying to break out on their own—with their family’s help.

The president’s granddaughter Kai Trump—whose 18th birthday caused the MAGA movement to get really weird—is one of the youngest Trumps to cash in on the family’s ill-gotten clout. The daughter of Donald Trump Jr. has been parading around the White House on social media, using the presidential backdrop to boost her online branding.

Earlier this week, she announced her new video series “1 on 1 with Kai,” and her debut guest is none other than her red-hatted grandfather himself.

In clips posted to Instagram, Trumps Kai and Donald cruise around a golf course as the young woman asks such hard-hitting questions as what her grandfather’s favorite annual White House event is.

“Anything in the White House is my favorite,” Donald Trump replied, giving an equally riveting answer.

And while social media followers don't immediately equate to earnings, her very own clothing brand might.

Last month, the teenage golfer announced her self-named clothing line, with a photoshoot taken largely on the White House grounds.

It didn’t take long for those serially online to notice the similarity of Kai Trump’s logo and the logo for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s collaboration with American Eagle. But the clothing brand seemed to brush off a potential lawsuit against the famous family that has otherwise been friendly to it.

Barron Trump, shown in January.

Kai Trump isn’t the only one potentially getting in on the family grift.

The president’s youngest son, 19-year-old Barron Trump, is being floated as an addition to the board of social media giant TikTok.

After Donald Trump facilitated the sale of TikTok to U.S. tech giants, his former social media manager said, “I'm hopeful President Trump will consider appointing his son Barron … to TikTok's board to help ensure it remains an app young people want to keep using.”

Mind you, Barron’s experience with the platform seems to cap off at him simply being a user of social media. And his experience as a businessman is almost nil: He reportedly launched a real estate business with a former classmate in July 2024, before the Trump family had him temporarily dissolve it due to the 2024 presidential election.

But maybe this TikTok-board-seat idea is just another attempt from those in Trump’s orbit to build Barron’s brand, similar to all those media stories about him confusingly being labelled a heartthrob.

The Trump name has long benefitted the whole cursed family, after all.

Eric and Don Jr. have amassed their fortune from the Trump Organization, questionable handouts, and inheriting a real estate empire. Ivanka Trump has gotten her fair share of brand deals. And her husband, Jared Kushner, has made shady business ventures with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

But with all of this money floating around, the main reminder is that—regardless of how much wealth a family has already acquired—the art of the grift transcends generations.