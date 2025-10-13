President Donald Trump praised Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi for his handling of his nation’s "crime," even though el-Sissi has a notorious record of authoritarian crackdowns, mass arrests of political opponents, and widespread human-rights abuses.

"They have very little crime, you know, because they don't play games,” Trump said. “That's why—they don't play games like we do in the United States, with governors that have no idea what they're doing.”

Trump has repeatedly threatened Democratic governors in an effort to turn their cities into federally controlled police states.

“He's done a fantastic job in bringing this country together,” Trump added, regarding el-Sissi and Egypt.

El-Sissi joins a growing list of Trump’s strongman heroes: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele. Each has seized outsized power in their nation, undermining its courts and brutally suppressing political speech they do not like.

Sounds familiar.