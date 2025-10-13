A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump's latest target may be his most cruel yet

Not even children with disabilities are safe from his wrath.

Check out Sean Duffy's nutty rant about protesters

The transportation secretary blames the shutdown on antifa, or Chuck Schumer, or AOC, or …

Vance hints at expansion of Trump’s police state

They’re just itching to send their shock troops to even more cities.

Cartoon: War-ravaged Portland

Two tales of a city.

No one has any idea how much the Trump regime is spending

It’s impossible to know what the government is doing with our money.

Coal miners never thought Trump would make black lung great again

They love to vote for him, but they aren’t loving the results.

‘No Kings means no paychecks’: Trump team threatens protesters

Now the administration is blaming its ongoing shutdown on … upcoming protests?

'Mind-boggling': Obama slams Trump for deploying troops in Chicago

The former president pulled no punches on the administration’s “inherently corrupting” actions.

Trump's Department of Justice is a chaotic, shady mess

The attorney general is being undermined by subordinates who face no consequences.

House speaker makes another half-hearted promise to 'fix' Obamacare

But no guarantees the GOP can kill the Affordable Care Act, “because the roots are so deep.”

