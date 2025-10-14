Add North Carolina to the list of Republican-controlled states that will redraw their congressional maps to help rig the 2026 midterm elections for the GOP.

State Senate leader Phil Berger, a Republican, said on Monday that he is calling the Republican-controlled legislature back into session next week to pass the new map, which could steal another U.S. House seat from Democrats.

"Earlier today [state House Speaker Destin Hall] and I agreed to return to Raleigh to back up [President Donald Trump] by redrawing our Congressional map in North Carolina to block blue state Democrats like [California Gov. Gavin Newsom] who want to take control of Congress from Republicans," Berger wrote in a post on X.

Of course, California is trying to redraw its maps only because Republicans in Texas heeded Trump's demand to redraw the Lone Star State's congressional map to squeeze out as many as five Democrats from the state's U.S. House delegation. California voters will decide whether to approve a ballot measure in November that would suspend the state’s independent redistricting commission and allow the Democratic-controlled legislature to redraw its districts to negate Texas’ partisan gerrymander. Polls show the referendum is on track to succeed.

The North Carolina Legislative Building in Raleigh, shown in 2024.

North Carolina, for its part, already has one of the most skewed GOP gerrymanders in the country. Trump carried the state by just 3 percentage points in 2024, yet Republicans hold 10 of the state's 14 U.S. House seats.

In 2024, Democrats broke the GOP's gerrymandered state legislative supermajority. However, even that won't matter if the legislature does redraw its maps, since the governor does not have the power to veto the new district lines. The new map can pass with a simple majority in the legislature.

Democratic Gov. Josh Stein slammed Republicans for trying to rig the map to even further benefit GOP candidates.

“The General Assembly works for North Carolina, not Donald Trump," Stein said in a statement. "The Republican leadership in the General Assembly has failed to pass a budget, failed to pay our teachers and law enforcement what they deserve, and failed to fully fund Medicaid. Now they are failing you, the voters. These shameless politicians are abusing their power to take away yours. I will always fight for you because the voters should choose their representatives, not the other way around.”

Newsom, whom Berger called out in his X post about the redraw, also condemned North Carolina Republicans for their redistricting effort.

“The pathetic legislative leaders of North Carolina haven’t even passed a budget. And what are they busy doing? Rigging the next election for Trump,” Newsom wrote in a post on X. “Their priorities are clear—bend the knee to Trump, screw over North Carolina. Remember that.”

If North Carolina passes a new map, it would become the latest GOP-controlled state to abruptly redraw its lines in order to squeeze out more seats for Republicans—an effort to prevent Democrats from taking control of the House in the 2026 midterms.

Texas, Missouri, and Utah already redrew their districts to benefit Republicans.

Meanwhile, Ohio Republicans are expected to pass a new map before the end of November.

Kansas Republicans are also gearing up to try to redraw their House district lines, as are Republicans in Indiana, Florida, and Nebraska.