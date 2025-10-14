After spending the past few weeks blaming Democrats' rhetoric for the murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, GOP leaders are now spouting their own dangerous rhetoric against thousands of people who plan to protest against President Donald Trump on Saturday.

The Republican House speaker, House majority leader, and House majority whip are all falsely demonizing Americans who plan to show up to the hundreds of "No Kings" rallies across the country.

"We call it the 'hate America' rally because you'll see the hate for America all over this thing when they show up," House Majority Whip Tom Emmer said Tuesday morning on Fox Business. "The rumor is that [Democratic lawmakers] can't end this shutdown beforehand because this small but very violent and vocal group is the only one that's happy about this."

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise made similar comments during a House Republican news conference on Tuesday, also calling the “No Kings” protest a “‘hate America’ rally.”

They follow House Speaker Mike Johnson, who made almost identical comments last week in an appearance on Fox News, saying that Democrats will not vote to fund the government until after the rally is over.

“The theory we have right now—they have a ‘hate America’ rally that's scheduled for Oct. 18 on the National Mall. It's all the pro-Hamas wing and the antifa people—they're all coming out. Some of the House Democrats are selling T-shirts for the event. And it's being told to us that they won't be able to reopen the government until after that rally, because they can't face their rabid base,” Johnson said. “I mean, this is serious business."

Even Trump administration officials are getting in on the hate-filled lies, with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy saying recently that the “No Kings” rallies will be filled with “antifa” and “paid protesters.”

Of course, the “No Kings” rallies have nothing to do with hating America. Instead, they’re being held by Americans who are appalled at Trump’s trampling of the Constitution to consolidate his power and carry out his hateful agenda, which is hurting the most vulnerable among us.

George Conway, ex-husband of former White House aide Kellyanne Conway, recently cut an ad to gin up interest in the rallies, saying that authoritarianism is a “cancer” and that the “symptoms are here today.”

“Masked agents grabbing people off the streets, the government threatening and prosecuting political opponents, attacks on free speech, soldiers in our cities—we thought it couldn’t happen here,” Conway says in the ad. “Other places, sure. Italy in the ‘20s, where fascism was born. Chile, Russia, Venezuela, Hungary, and now the disease is growing, the cancer metastasizing in America now.”

Conway goes on to say that the “cure” is Americans standing up to voice their opposition at the “No Kings” rallies to “show them you’re not afraid.”

In fact, all it takes to see through Republicans’ lies about the rallies is to look at images from past “No Kings” rallies. In June, thousands of regular Americans peacefully gathered, holding signs and chanting to protest Trump and the GOP’s agenda. Those rallies served as counterprogramming to Trump’s wasteful and embarrassing military parade, which took place on his birthday.

Still, Republicans’ inflammatory lies could inspire right-wing extremists to carry out attacks.

The night before the "No Kings" rallies in June, a Trump supporter went on a shooting spree in Minnesota, leaving a top state Democrat and her husband dead as well as a Democratic state senator and his wife injured.

As for the upcoming “No Kings” rallies, organizers say they are undeterred by Republicans’ attacks. Organizers told HuffPost on Tuesday that there are now 2,500 events planned in all 50 states "organized by average Americans across personal, political, and geographic demographics."

But Republican efforts to blame the shutdown on Democrats and the “No Kings” rallies are a desperate attempt to find a new narrative to blame Democrats, since their current lies haven’t been working.

“No, Speaker Johnson: The No Kings Rally on October 18 is not a ‘hate America’ rally. Quite the contrary,” progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont wrote in a post on X. “It’s a rally of millions of people who believe in American freedom and are not going to allow you and President Trump to turn us into an authoritarian country.”