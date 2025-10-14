President Donald Trump’s ventriloquist dummy, House Speaker Mike Johnson, held his daily government shutdown press briefing on Tuesday, where he admitted that he has no plan to reopen the government.

“Why don't I change my strategy? I don't have any strategy,” Johnson said in response to a reporter’s question. “I'm doing the right thing—the clearly obvious thing. The traditional thing.”

He then went on to tout that same old, tired lies about how the government shutdown is Democrats’ fault.

“The strategy is to do the right and obvious thing and keep the government moving for the people,” Johnson said. “Their position is they want to spend $1.5 trillion in your tax dollars to fund nonsense overseas. They want to give $200 billion to illegal aliens. We are not going to do that. We're not going to do it. The American people don't want us to do it.”

Related | Republicans in disarray over how to end their shutdown

He may not have a good strategy, but he clearly does have a strategy: lying to the American people about the nature of the government shutdown.

Johnson has been unable to offer even an outline of a plan that would make Americans believe that the GOP will prevent health insurance costs from skyrocketing.

Now that would be a real strategy.