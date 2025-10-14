Several major U.S. airports have refused to play a partisan video in which Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blames Democrats for the government shutdown and resulting travel disruptions.

According to CNN, airports declining to air the overtly political video include Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport, Portland International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, and several in New York. Officials in Cleveland, Los Angeles, and Phoenix also told The Washington Post that playing the clip could violate internal rules against political messaging—and even state or federal law.

The video, first obtained by Fox News, was intended to be played near Transportation Security Administration lines. In it, Noem says, “It is TSA’s top priority to make sure that you have the most pleasant and efficient airport experience as possible while we keep you safe.”

“However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government, and because of this, many of our operations are impacted, and most of our TSA employees are working without pay,” she says. “We will continue to do all that we can to avoid delays that will impact your travel. And our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government.”

Airport officials didn’t buy it. A spokesperson for the Port of Portland, which operates Portland International, Hillsboro, and Troutdale airports, confirmed to Daily Kos that the Transportation Security Administration had requested the video be shown, but the port said no.

Related | Wish you weren’t here: GOP’s government shutdown is ruining air travel

“We did not consent to playing the video in its current form, as we believe the Hatch Act clearly prohibits use of public assets for political purposes and messaging,” said Kara Hansen, a spokesperson for the Port of Portland. She added that Oregon law bars public employees from promoting or opposing any political committee or party.

“We believe consenting to playing this video on Port assets would violate Oregon law,” she said.

Enacted in 1939, the Hatch Act prevents federal employees from engaging in political activity on the job. Oregon law similarly bans partisan messaging on public property during working hours.

“At PDX, we display videos at TSA security that explain the security screening process and enhance security awareness,” Hansen said. “This is the first time to our knowledge that the Port has declined to play a video.”

New York’s Westchester County also said no. County Executive Ken Jenkins called the message “inconsistent with the values we expect from our nation’s top public officials” and “unnecessarily alarmist” in a Friday statement.

“At a time when we should be focused on ensuring stability, collaboration, and preparedness, this type of messaging only distracts from the real issues and undermines public trust,” Jenkins wrote.

Other airports quickly followed. A spokesperson for the Port of Seattle told CNN that Seattle-Tacoma would not air the video “due to the political nature of the content.”

Charlotte Douglas officials also told the outlet that airing the video violated North Carolina municipal law and airport policy, noting that TSA doesn’t own the checkpoint monitors.

Harry Reid International officials cited the video’s “political messaging that did not align with the neutral, informational nature of the public service announcements typically shown at the security checkpoints.”

“Per airport regulations, the terminals and surrounding areas are not designated public forums, and the airport’s intent is to avoid the use of the facility for political or religious advocacy,” Luke Nimmo, a spokesperson for the airport, told Daily Kos. “Additionally, as a facility that hosts federal operations, we remain mindful of the Hatch Act’s restrictions on political activity in government workplaces. We remain committed to providing travelers with clear information that supports a smooth and efficient screening process.”

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, which operates airports in Buffalo and Niagara Falls, also told Daily Kos its decision was based on a “long-standing policy” against partisan content.

“Therefore, we are not airing this video on airport-controlled screens,” said Kelly Khatib, a spokesperson for NFTA.

It’s not unusual for TSA to display short welcome messages from the homeland security chief at checkpoints—but those are typically apolitical, focused on security tips and procedures. Noem’s message crossed that line.

Related | Sean Duffy’s brilliant plan: Threaten unpaid air traffic controllers

And the timing couldn’t be worse. With the shutdown nearing the end of its second week, thousands of TSA agents and other federal workers remain on the job without pay. U.S. airports have already been strained by staffing shortages and delays, with more than 8,000 flights delayed and 1,037 canceled on Monday alone, according to FlightAware. As of late Tuesday morning, another 1,280 delays and 563 cancellations had been logged.

It’s not clear whether any airport has agreed to show the message. Republicans tried to slip a political message into crowded TSA lines—and scores of airports across the country flatly rejected it. It’s the GOP’s shutdown to own anyway.