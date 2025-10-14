Elon Musk would like you to know that he is so scared of people who use drugs that he wants President Donald Trump to send active duty troops to San Francisco to stop the “drug zombie apocalypse.”

Setting aside for the moment that military troops are not actually a way to solve San Francisco’s entrenched issues of homelessness and substance use disorders, this is rich coming from Musk, who is pretty much himself a one-man drug zombie apocalypse. As Musk’s time at the pretend Department of Government Efficiency came to an end, The New York Times figured out it was perhaps finally time to run some stories about how the person who had basically held the reins of government as shadow president for months was actually zonked out of his gourd the whole time.

Not that we really needed the Times to learn this, as the rest of us saw him show up to CPAC, wielding a chainsaw while keeping his sunglasses on, which you have to admit looks more like a drug zombie apocalypse than whatever Musk is unhappy about regarding San Francisco. Or who could forget his farewell press conference from the Oval Office, complete with jaws snapping and eyes rolling, a tour de force of disassociation? Or smoking weed live on Joe Rogan’s show?

Okay, sure, but that’s Musk. The people struggling on the streets of San Francisco are not Musk, so they’ve gotta go.

Musk’s call for San Francisco to be occupied by the military comes on the heels of Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff saying that the National Guard could help reduce crime: “We don’t have enough cops, so if they can be cops, I’m all for it.”

Marc, the rest of us are not all for having active duty military perform civilian law enforcement duties on account of how that violates the Posse Comitatus Act. The military is not allowed to be a roving police force. You do not actually want the military to be a roving police force, we assure you. That sort of thing doesn’t tend to end up well for anyone.

And, again, the part where it’s illegal, not that these masters-of-the-universe types care.

Also, these dudes don’t even go here. Benioff lives in Hawaii and can’t even say how many days he spends in San Francisco each year. Musk recently, and very showily, sold off many of his California real estate holdings and moved to Texas, for freedom.

These guys are not actually interested in addressing issues of homelessness and addiction. They’re interested in hurting people, and man, do they have the administration to make that happen.

Even without the spectre of armed troops attacking unhoused San Franciscans, the administration has already made sure to harm them and everyone else similarly situated. Services and funding for mental health and substance use treatment just took another hit from this administration, which has used the shutdown to lay off even more employees at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. They’ve also slashed funding for drug treatment and prevention to the bone.

If there were a genuine interest in showing care to unhoused people in San Francisco struggling with substance use disorder, those things would be funded. Instead, these Silicon Valley types just cannot contain their bloodlust. They want boots on the ground and boots on the neck of those struggling, and it’s gross.