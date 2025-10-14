Conspiracy theorist and Trump superfan Alex Jones suffered another setback on Tuesday after the conservative-majority Supreme Court denied his appeal of the $1.4 billion defamation judgement against him after he promoted debunked falsehoods about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012.

Jones was sued after families and members of law enforcement were harassed by listeners of Jones’ Infowars, where he claimed that the shooting was a staged event with crisis actors. They were awarded after testifying about the severe emotional distress caused by Jones’ defamation.

Bill Sherlach, husband of Mary, one of the Sandy Hook School shooting victims, speaks to the media after the defamation trial against Alex Jones in October 2022.

“We look forward to enforcing the jury’s historic verdict and making Jones and Infowars pay for what they have done,” Chris Mattei, a lawyer for the families, said in a statement.

Jones’ lawyers unsuccessfully argued that his defamatory lies were protected by the First Amendment.

While seeking relief in the Supreme Court, Jones has also been meeting with the Trump administration. After Jones met with Pardon Attorney Ed Martin, he sent a letter in September to former FBI Special Agent William Aldenberg.

Martin’s letter—featuring Department of Justice letterhead—essentially accused Aldenberg of pursuing legal action against Jones with the help of Democrats. Martin later retracted his letter.

The Supreme Court decision is just more bad news for Jones this year. His longtime collaborator Owen Shroyer left Infowars in September, alleging that Jones pressured him to ease up on criticism of President Donald Trump. In response, Jones had a meltdown on air, describing Shroyer as a “backstabber” and a “snake.”

At the same time, Jones has been complaining about Trump mishandling the Epstein files scandal. Jones was among the most vocal on the right echoing Trump’s claims that the Epstein files would reveal sinister secrets about the global elite. But now that Trump is refusing to release the files, Jones has lashed out, calling Trump’s stonewalling “just crazy.”

Jones has spent decades pushing lies about nearly every event in world history, without concern for the harm done to innocent people. Now he’s on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars—and he can’t even rely on the pro-Trump Supreme Court to help him out.