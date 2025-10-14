President Donald Trump’s son and crypto grifter Eric Trump was out hawking his new book on right-wing propagandist Benny Johnson’s show Tuesday. After complaining about the universe trying to “destroy” his father, Eric made an absolutely bonkers claim that his family is saving the country.

"I can't tell you how many things are lining up. I mean, think about the fact that this book came out on Charlie Kirk's birthday on the same day we have peace in the Middle East, you know?” he said. “The wildest author could not have scripted this book, and the trials and tribulations and twists and turns to get to where we are today. And look how much better humanity and our world is. You know, we're saving Christianity, we're saving God, we're saving the family unit. We're saving this nation.”

This isn’t the first time Eric has tried to use Kirk’s death to move a few extra units, but it might be the first time he’s claimed that the Trump family saved Christianity and God—a kind of reverse theology from the more traditional “Jesus saves” branding.