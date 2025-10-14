On Monday, Time magazine published another cover story of President Donald Trump—but this time it’s celebrating his role in the Israel and Hamas peace deal.

“His Triumph,” the cover reads alongside a photo angled up at Trump in a blue suit and red tie.

Time magazine’s Nov. 10 cover of President Donald Trump

“The living Israeli hostages held in Gaza have been freed under the first phase of Donald Trump's peace plan, alongside a Palestinian prisoner release,” Time wrote on X. “The deal may become a signature achievement of Trump's second term, and it could mark a strategic turning point for the Middle East.”

But despite the favorable news, Trump wasn’t a fan of the photo used on the cover.

“Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time,” he wrote on Truth Social Monday. “They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird!”

Continuing, Trump said that the photo was “super bad” and that it “deserves to be called out.”

“What are they doing, and why?” he concluded.

In response, Kari Lake, senior adviser for the U.S. Agency for Global Media, decided to provide her own edit, posting on X a phony Time cover page with a front-facing photo of Trump.

“Share this cover so that the world sees the strength of our great President Trump instead of the one the fake news Time magazine put out,” she wrote. “Time magazine uses the most unflattering photos of President Trump at a moment when they should be honoring him.”

Trump’s complaints echo a similar issue he had in March, when Colorado honored him with a painted portrait in the State Capitol, which left him similarly dissatisfied with his looks.

“Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before,” he wrote on Truth Social at the time.

Trump also wailed over President Barack Obama looking better in his portrait by the same artist.

“She must have lost her talent as she got older,” he wrote.

But in reality, Trump—who has been in and out of the spotlight for decades—should understand by now that a bad photo is inevitable.