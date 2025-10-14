Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York released a video Tuesday addressing the GOP’s Medicaid cuts that will raise health care costs for millions who are already struggling.

In the video, Ocasio-Cortez visits Stevenson Commons, a low-income apartment building in The Bronx, to speak with Milagros, a working New Yorker who relies on the state’s Essential Plan. The program, which covers more than 1.3 million residents, is directly threatened by the GOP’s cuts to Medicaid.

Milagros explains that she currently pays about $20 a month for several life-saving medications. But without the Essential Plan, her costs would soar into the thousands.

"I'm not going to be able to pay,” she tells Ocasio-Cortez. “I got to get me three different jobs."

Ocasio-Cortez then mentions how many GOP lawmakers she’s spoken to claim that people on Medicaid and programs similar to the Essential Plan have “nothing to worry about,” insisting that the cuts are only targeting fraudulent claims.

“That's not what I see,” Milagros replies. “That's not what I see every day.”

Watch the full clip here: