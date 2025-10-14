President Donald Trump held one of his trademark Cabinet sessions of fawning sycophancy Tuesday, during which he floated the idea that he could force Los Angeles to give up the 2028 Olympics because of his anger toward Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“If I thought L.A. was not going to be prepared properly, I would move it to another location,” he said. “Gavin Newsom, he's got to get his act together because, had we not gone in at the beginning of my term, had we not gone in with a very strong, powerful force, they would have lost L.A.”

After indulging in his well-worn authoritarian fantasy of “invading” California, Trump launched into another menagerie of lies, claiming he turned on the state’s water and saved it from wildfires.

“Now you already lost 25,000 houses to fires, and you got a big scar right in the middle of the city. And that should have never happened because they should have had the water flowing in from the Pacific Northwest. All they had to do was open up the valves—he didn't want to do it,” he added.

Every one of Trump’s illegal interventions in California has been predicated on lies and has achieved none of his purported results.

Meanwhile, Newsom remains a favorite GOP target, largely because his success in governing—as well as trolling MAGA—exposes the failures of Republican-led states.