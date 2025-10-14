A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

‘Fat troops’ deemed unworthy to patrol world’s ’most dangerous city’

Only the svelte can join in Trump’s invasion.

Swing-state Republicans will help Trump rig the midterms

Next up: North Carolina.

Can Maine's governor topple Susan Collins?

Janet Mills has already stood up to one bully—what’s one more?

Cartoon: War at home

Because who cares what’s going on in our own backyard.

GOP lying its ass off about 'No Kings' protests

When in doubt, blame antifa.

Alex Jones keeps losing

The poor liar can’t catch a break.

Mike Johnson admits he has no plan to end GOP’s government shutdown

At least he finally admitted it.

Noem’s shutdown propaganda isn’t flying at US airports

The only thing worse than waiting in long TSA lines is having to listen to ICE Barbie drivel on.

Eric Trump concocts crazy sales pitch for his crappy book

“You know, we're saving Christianity, we're saving God, we're saving the family unit. We're saving this nation.”

Drugs for me but not for thee, says Elon Musk

He calls San Francisco the “drug zombie apocalypse” but we think it takes one to know one.

