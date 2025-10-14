House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries came out swinging at Tuesday’s press conference, calling out House Speaker Mike Johnson for refusing to swear in Democrat Adelita Grijalva and denouncing North Carolina Republicans’ plans to further gerrymander their already tortured congressional maps.

“Republicans currently have the narrowest majority of any party since the Great Depression—the narrowest majority since 1931,” he said. “As I understand it, a three-seat majority once Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva is sworn in. That should be happening today, by the way. But they're running scared because of their efforts to continue to hide the Epstein files from the American people.”

But Jeffries wasn’t done excoriating what he called the “myth” of a GOP mandate.

“They wouldn't even be in the majority right now had North Carolina not already engaged in mid-decade, partisan gerrymandering last year—because we know North Carolina is a 50-50 state,” he added.

The GOP has spent months dodging the long-promised release of the Epstein files. And as the Trump administration’s popularity continues to plummet amid chaotic trade war policies and devastating health care cuts, Republicans are scrambling to rig the midterm elections to maintain their slight majority.