A new report released on Wednesday revealed that the Trump administration has spent an estimated $51 million of taxpayer funds on self-aggrandizing ads praising President Donald Trump’s actions on immigration.

The advertising industry analysis group AdImpact has determined that the ad campaign centered around the Department of Homeland Security is the largest political advertising expenditure for the year so far.

Most of the ads feature Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem promoting a message like, “Thank you, President Donald J. Trump, for securing our border, for deporting criminal, illegal immigrants, and for putting America first.”

The messages in the ads are nearly identical to the campaign advertising Trump has embraced since first launching his political ambitions in 2015.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Axios that the ads aren’t political and are “a public service announcement urging illegal aliens to leave.” But Trump is repeatedly mentioned in the ads, echoing the style of campaign advertising—very different from traditional government-funded public service announcements.

AdImpact also reported that at least $9 million of the advertising has been spent on Fox News, whose audience demographics—mostly older, conservative, white people—do not intersect with the alleged target. But it does financially reward the network that is most staunch in its support for Trump and other Republicans.

The political lean of the taxpayer-funded ads echoes recent concerns about DHS videos attacking Democrats that airports are being asked to run in response to the government shutdown. Multiple airports have declined to run the videos starring Noem that falsely allege that “Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government.” In fact, the shutdown is the fault of congressional Republicans.

The Trump administration has repeatedly used its newfound power to waste tax dollars in support of Trump’s pet obsessions. Currently taxpayers are financing the accommodations for construction of Trump’s 90,000-square-foot ballroom at the White House and Trump recently announced plans to erect an arch near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

Back in May, Noem submitted a budget request for a $50 million jet which would likely be used to shuttle her around the country for the photo ops she has staged since assuming her position.

Aside from the spending on the DHS propaganda videos, the ads do not mention the brutal reality of Trump’s harsh anti-immigrant policy agenda.

ICE agents are currently engaged in operations across America harassing and kidnapping people—including children. The agency under Noem’s control has conducted a campaign of terror against migrant communities, their families, and friends.

No advertising, not even a multi-million dollar campaign, is going to change reality and its long-term effects.