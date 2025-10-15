During his daily press conference Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson was asked whether Capitol Police should be included in the funding designated for military and law enforcement personnel during the GOP’s government shutdown.

"We've always stood with Capitol Police and law enforcement, and we've shown that in word and deed,” Johnson said.

“Bullshit,” House Homeland Security Committee Democrats wrote on X. “Trump pardoned hundreds of cop beaters. Republicans said nothing.”

President Donald Trump has boasted about pardoning hundreds of Jan. 6 insurrectionists who were convicted of assaulting Capitol Police. And many of those same agitators have since been elevated to prominent roles in Trump’s Cabinet.

“I can tell you that I was with the president for a couple of hours in the Oval Office last night. I spoke with Russ Vought in the Rose Garden before the Charlie Kirk service,” Johnson said. “They are—what's the right word—forlorn about this. No one on the Republican side is taking any pleasure in this scenario.”

Reminder: Republicans control all three branches of government.