Vice President and cat hater JD Vance appeared on “The Charlie Kirk Show” Wednesday to falsely claim that left-wing political violence is out of control. He alleged that the “deep state” has shielded this supposed violence under the guise of First Amendment protections.

"And because we have such a big problem with left-wing political violence, we have to train the investigatory and law enforcement powers of the government to focus on that particular problem,” Vance said, before pivoting to the long-standing myth of paid liberal protesters. “If somebody shows up and is a paid protester, but then that person goes and riots and commits an act of violence, who paid for it?"

Given that the only “riots” in recent memory were carried out by the felons President Donald Trump pardoned for attempting to overturn the 2020 election, Vance’s comments are particularly disingenuous.

Studies have consistently shown that right-wing extremist violence accounts for the vast majority of deaths over the last two decades. Since Trump first took office, his administration has not only tolerated, but actively courted violent white supremacists. His second term has included elevating many of those extremists to positions of power.