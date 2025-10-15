A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Young Republicans' leaked chats reflect Trump's racist influence

Bigot see, bigot do.

Trump's minions waste millions of tax dollars on ads kissing his butt

They’re taking the whole “daddy” thing way too far.

Rogue House speaker is stealing a vote from Democrats

When we say “Mike Johnson,” you say “coward” …

Cybertruck sales are so bad Musk is selling them to ... himself

You wanna see a dead body?

Trump's plans to force coal on everyone keep getting undermined

How else is he supposed to make black lung great again?

Cartoon: Halloween for me, not for thee

It’s all tricks and no treats this year.

You won’t believe Mike Johnson’s latest shutdown lies

His spin has certainly gotten creative, we’ll give him that.

Pesky judge gets in the way of Trump’s big, beautiful library

Don’t worry, Ron DeSantis will find a way to fix this.

'Don't mess with Texas moms': The race for governor heats up

Everything’s bigger in Texas, including Greg Abbott’s chances of getting his ass kicked.

