After the end of his popular daytime talk show in 2023, Dr. Phil McGraw launched a right-wing media network, and a new report from Slate documents a network in chaos, with suspended programming and bankruptcy filings.

In the November 2023 press release announcing the launch of Merit Street Media, McGraw proclaimed that “American families and our core values are under attack.” The release also echoed many other gripes from now-President Donald Trump and other conservatives, such as the U.S. having “out-of-control immigration.”

Since the networks’ launch, Merit failed to attract viewers, averaging just 24,000 primetime viewers in 2024. In August of that year, the network laid off dozens of staffers. And that October, McGraw spoke at Trump’s racist rally at Madison Square Garden, promoting the network during his speech—to no avail.

The Professional Bull Riders league, which had an agreement to provide content to Merit, quit the network last November. And this July, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Merit is also involved in lawsuits with right-wing religious broadcaster Trinity Broadcasting Network, with both parties accusing the other of deceptive business practices.

McGraw and Merit tried to translate a pro-MAGA message into financial success. Most notably, McGraw conducted a fawning interview with Trump in August 2024, amid that year’s presidential campaign. The interview gave Trump an opportunity to reiterate numerous conspiracies, including the false claim that he “won the election against [Joe] Biden.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in New York escort a detained immigrant into an elevator in June.

Earlier this year, McGraw rode along with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents during raids and recorded content for the network.

None of this kept his venture afloat, though. Once again, despite conservative claims that people want products that counter the “woke” ideas of equality and fairness, such things are often failures.

For instance, Target abandoned its diversity efforts after Trump’s return to the White House, and in response, the company lost millions in sales and required a management shakeup. And Elon Musk’s Tesla has seen truck sales drop after the electric vehicle company’s leader attached himself to the Trump administration.

By contrast, ventures seen as favoring “woke” values have often been a hit.

Conservatives complained that this year’s “Superman” film was described by director James Gunn as pro-immigrant—but the film is the third-highest-grossing theatrical release of the year.

After megastar Taylor Swift endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris last year, Trump said he hated her and that the “Woke singer” was “NO LONGER HOT.” However, Swift’s newest album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” smashed records.

She is clearly no Dr. Phil.