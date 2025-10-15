New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani appeared on Fox News Wednesday as part of his campaign against disgraced—and clearly compromised—former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Mamdani said he had a message for President Donald Trump, noting that he might be watching the right-wing propaganda network.

"I just want to speak directly to the president,” he said, turning to look into the camera. “I will not be a mayor like Mayor Adams, who will call you to figure out how to stay out of jail. I won't be a disgraced governor like Andrew Cuomo, who will call you to ask how to win this election. I can do those things on my own. I will, however, be a mayor who is ready to speak at any time to lower the cost of living. That's the way that I am going to lead the city.”

Mamdani then called out leaders like Cuomo for pushing aside the needs of working-class Americans.

“Too often, the focus on the needs of working-class Americans, working-class New Yorkers, are put to the side as we talk more and more about the very kinds of corrupt politicians like Andrew Cuomo that delivered us into this kind of crisis,” he said.

Mamdani has proven to be deft at speaking directly to working-class voters who are fed up with rising costs and the transparent corruption between the city’s politicians and Trump.