House Speaker Mike Johnson held his daily GOP shutdown press conference Thursday, where he was asked about Young Republicans’ leaked racist group chat and whether the GOP supports these Nazi assholes.

“No. Look, obviously we roundly condemn any of that nonsense, and the Young Republicans, or the organization, whoever that—I don't know who any of these people are, I never heard of them,” he said. “Somebody posted a photo of me standing next to these guys wearing tuxedos, obviously I think it was at the inauguration, and people were just coming up and asking for selfies with—a thousand of them. I don't know, I never heard of that person in my life.”

As for the latest incident of a swastika found in the office of GOP Rep. Dave Taylor of Ohio, Johnson responded with one of his trademark deflections.

“With regard to the swastika thing, this happened last night. A Republican congressman, allegedly one of his staffers had something in the background or something on a Zoom. That's what I heard this morning,” he said. “He says that that’s not his.”

No wonder he can’t figure out how to fund the government.