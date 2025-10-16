A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

What the heil? Swastika found in House Republican's office.

Weird how this kind of thing keeps happening to the GOP. Total coincidence!

Trump plans to open door to more terror attacks in blue states

But, you know, he’s ending crime, etc., etc.

John Fetterman faces party plot to kick him to the curb

Trump’s favorite Democrat might soon be on his way out.

The GOP's Nazi problem has the House speaker flustered

Being the party of Nazis is hard work, okay?

Trump team claims national parks are 'thriving' amid GOP shutdown

If by “thriving” you mean “more dangerous than ever.”

Cartoon: Won't be needing these

Miranda rights, schmiranda rights.

Trump and Musk made up—so now some rich schmuck might land his dream job

Nothing says “American values” like billionaires helping billionaires.

Trump's bajillion-dollar fantasy

We’d love to know who taught this man math.

Australia, how dare you besmirch right-wing crackpot Candace Owens

Well, that’s one country that has standards …

Click here to see more cartoons.